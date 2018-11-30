Kildare town Christmas lights ceremony on December 8

The Christmas lights will be turned on in Kildare town in the Market Square on December 8 next at 7.30 pm.

Santa Claus will turn on the lights at the official ceremony and there will be some entertainment provided.

Organiser Ollie Kearns said that the lights are being sponsored again this year by the Chamber of Commerce.

“Santa Claus is to turn on the lights this year at the lighting ceremony,”he said.

“My staff from Olllie's Electrical will be putting up the lights this year.

“There will be the usual street lights, the lighting of the trees in Market Square and the Christmas tree itself.”

“It will be a lovely occaision and all are welcome to attend for 7.30pm in the Square.”

The Christmas tree will be located in Market Square as per tradition and all are welcome to attend the lighting ceremony.

