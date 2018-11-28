WATCH: Santa and Mrs Claus drop into Kildare town

Santa and Mrs Claus dropped into Kildare town earlier this week to inspect his reindeer.

The big man met with David Wardell of the Irish National Stud who has been minding his reindeer including Rudolph's grand daughter.

Santa was delighted meeting the reindeer and wants parents and children alike to know that he and Mrs Claus will be back in town from December 14 to 23 at the Old Courthouse where you can meet him for yourself every day until 8 pm.

Tickets are available from the Heritage Centre.

