Careers day on tomorrow at Kildare town Community School

Kildare Town Community School is hosting a Focus on Apprenticeships, Further Training and local colleges tomorrow afternoon on Thursday November 22 from 2-4pm for senior cycle students and their parents.

Students will have the opportunity to speak with apprentice providers in a variety of career areas ranging from hospitality, construction, engineering, carpentry. Students can bring CV’s to the event.

They will also be able to meet with representatives from professional bodies who are coordinating new apprentices in a variety of areas such as Insurance, Accountancy, Hospitality, Plastics, Automobile and many others. Horse Racing Ireland and RACE will also be in attendance.

Maynooth University, Trinity College, National College of Ireland, Carlow IT, Athlone IT, Waterford IT and our local Further education provider will provide information on the courses on offer there KWETB and DIT will give information on the apprenticeship programmes they coordinate. Bank of Ireland, Garda, Defence Forces, Pfizer, TEGRAL, ESB and many other companies will be available to speak with students and their parents.

Other local schools have been invited and parents and students are encouraged to avail of this opportunity to attend this information packed event.