Fears that legal hold up threatens delay of St Paul's new school build in Monasterevin

The Department of Education has responded to concerns that the tendering for the new building for St Paul’s in Monasterevin has been postponed due to a legal case against the Department of Education and Skills.

Kildare South TD Fiona O’Loughlin said in a statement that the Department of Education has confirmed there is a legal case against them from a contractor that was not shortlisted for tendering of the new school. They advised that no further comments would be made until the case goes before the court on November 26.

A Department of Education and Skills spokesperson in response confirmed to the Leader that there is an ongoing legal challenge in relation to the process.

“It is not possible for the Department to comment further at present,” the spokesperson said. “The Department is committed to getting the project delivered as quickly as possible.”

Deputy O'Loughlin has called on the Minister for Education to issue a statement on this matter following the court proceedings on November 26 next and provide clarity on the expected timeline of the case and completion of the new school building for Monasterevin.

“It was previously hoped that the new school would be delivered before the end of quarter of 2019 and now we are stuck waiting on the legal case to be adjourned before any developments can be made. The school has been waiting 16 years for the new building and concerns have been made for years from the teachers, students and parents. The number of students doubled in 10 years and there are only 2 toilet cubicles for 207 boys. Teachers have no staff room and old, damp prefabs are in use”.

The Action Committee for St Paul’s new secondary school in Monasterevin held a private meeting last week over concerns that there is a legal issue but added that they hoped "it will be rectified by December," in a recent media statement.

