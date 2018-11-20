Green light for proposed upgrade of Emily Square into ‘multi-functional space for the people of Athy’

The proposed redevelopment of Emily Square in Athy was unanimously approved by the Athy Municipal District at the monthly meeting yesterday 19 November 2018.

The approved project will see Emily Square redeveloped into a multi-functional space for the people of Athy.

According to KCC the redeveloped square will upgrade and enhance the quality of the centre of the town. It will create a more accessible, de-cluttered and attractive space while also improving pedestrian access and safety, ensuring pedestrians of all ages can enjoy the square. It will also provide a more appropriate setting for buildings and monuments that are intrinsic to the heritage of Athy, accentuating the unique features of the former Town Hall.

The redeveloped Emily Square will give the people of Athy a flexible multi-use event space which will transform the square’s ability to be used in support of local businesses and to host a wide range of events.

The detailed design will now be drawn up with construction to coincide with the delivery of the Athy Southern Distributor Road.