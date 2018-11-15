Fundraiser quiz in aid of Kildare town swimming pool

The beneficiaries of the Cill Dara swimming pool trust fund committee in Kildare town are holding a quiz night on Friday 23, November in Kildare house hotel at 8 pm .

“We are holding this quiz to raise money for professional fees related to our efforts to secure a pool and leisure facilities for Kildare town,” said organiser Declan Crowe.

“The fees are in relation to statutory requirements around the pool for Kildare town so we are getting ourselves into a position so we can have professionals on board and we can know what to do.”

The quiz is part of a number of events organised since last January to raise awareness and support from the people in the town for a new swimming pool using historic funds that were raised for the pool over forty years ago.

According to Declan Crowe, the money raised decades ago in the town to help construct a swimming pool belongs to the community, and it should be used for what it was intended.

