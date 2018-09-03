Kildare stores win top awards

Fourteen Kildare SPAR stores were awarded one of retail’s highest honours at the inaugural SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme celebration recently.

SPAR and SPAR Express retailers from across Ireland attended the prestigious ceremony which was held at Citywest Hotel.

The SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme, held in association with the Excellence Ireland Quality Association (EIQA), were presented to SPAR and SPAR Express stores that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a year of comprehensive inspections, visits from mystery shoppers and audits.

The winners excelled in all areas of inspection, displaying exemplary standards across their stores.

The Kildare winners are: Creighan’s SPAR Leixlip; Creighan’s SPAR Maynooth; Cully’s SPAR Prosperous; H2 Group SPAR Allenwood; H2 Group SPAR Celbridge; Kealy’s SPAR; Glen Easton Fitzpatrick’s SPAR Express Junction 14, Mayfield; Fitzpatrick’s SPAR Monasterevin Hoey’s SPAR Moorefield, Newbridge; O’Sullivan and Smart’s SPAR Edward Street, Newbridge O’Sullivan’s SPAR Ballymany, Newbridge O’Reilly’s SPAR Express Crookstown, Athy Sirio Retail’s SPAR Newhall and Sirio Retail’s SPAR in Rathangan.

Pictured above are (left to right): Diarmuid O’Hare, SPAR Prosperous, Jenny Nicholas, SPAR Celbridge, Gillian Morris, SPAR Allenwood, Tony St Leger, SPAR Retail Operations Advisor, Margaret and Bernard Kealy, SPAR Glen Easton