Review: Life is a roller coaster at Tayto Park

The fun at Tayto Park never stops especially if you enjoy a roller coaster ride and perhaps, even if like me, you don't.

Because this is what I have learned after a day at Tayto Park - it should be compulsory for all adults to spend a little time on a roller coaster, relinquishing control and getting turned inside out at speed at least once a year.

I was lucky to go with two fun eleven-year-old's last weekend who were super excited to see what it was all about.

It is a bit of a trek from Kildare but mainly because we had to go the back roads as the Pope was in town that weekend so needs must.

Once we got there and in full view of the Cu Chulainn Coaster – Europe’s largest wooden roller coaster no less – the excitement knew no bounds.

Our first stop was an airplane ride that literally turns you upside down. This we thought would prepare us rightly for the rollercoaster. And it did as it was super fun and equally got the pulses racing.

After this, and ready to kiss the ground, we trotted off to the 5 D cinema.

Here the wait was around 30 minutes but it was worth it. Be prepared to wait for obvious reasons and pack little snacks and drinks to help pass the time.

The short film takes you on a fun river ride with Yogi bear and his cohorts in Yellowstone park. You will get wet, experience wild river rapids and falling through the air as you go on the adventure in 5D with Yogi. Grown men beside me squealed with delight as the rapids took hold and you couldn’t help but feel apart of the adventure.

Next on our radar was the roller coaster followed by the Nissan Driving school and the Zip line. The wait for the roller coaster seemed to go quickly as you queue in the belly of the ride and get a front row view of the coaster as it whizzes past in a flurry of squeals, fear and delight. Now let's be clear I'm not a big fan of roller coasters nor did I think I would find myself queuing up for one but when in Rome and all that.

The nerves left one eleven-year- old at the top but the other firmly took her seat along side myself as we belted up for the ride of our lives. The anticipation is nearly as intense as the actual ride itself but once you finally concede to let go of all control and enjoy it – then the ride truly reveals itself. It is scary as hell but in a good way.

The highlight of the day, besides Cu Chulainn in all his glory, was the Fossets Circus show that is on at various times throughout the day. Not normally a fan of the circus we decided to give it a go and we were not disappointed. The acrobatics and fun vibes were enough to finish the day on top form as pictured below. We were sad to be leaving but happy to have gone at all.

And everyone leaves with a free bag of Tayto for the journey home or in our case the obligatory crisp sandwiches on the couch when we landed just in time for supper.