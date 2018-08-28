WATCH: Lots in store for Kildare festival goers at Electric Picnic

Electric Picnic 2018 is only days away and the site is still a hive of activity in preparation for one of the biggest festivals of the year at Stradbally Hall just outside Kildare.

As always with Electric Picnic there are many new treasures to happen upon at this music and arts festival where picnickers young and old are warned to expect the unexpected.

This year in the walled garden is home to the Little Picnic. Reminiscent of a secret garden from a bygone era, away from the hurly burly of the main stage, this oasis will be home for three days to our most precious broods and their parents as a haven for little picnickers. It is only open to families during the festival, to escape the madness and mayhem of the festival for awhile.

For campers seeking a little luxury the festival introduces the Harvest Moont luxury experience, with Tipis, Pods, and Yurts with super comfy kings size beds, power and radiators. Bring your own electric blanket.

Another new addition this year is Transmission and the Mothership that comes alive at night beaming pulsating lights displays, thumping vinyl beats and intergalactic projections.

For those that missed cycling to the Picnic this year there is still a chance to burn some rubber at the On Yer Bike at Tour De Picnic.

Here it is all about the most pedal power where particpants can pedal the power to make their very own milkshake.

Not for the faint hearted meanwhile La Fura dels Baus lands in Ireland for the first time, set to enthral and excite and quite possibly prove to be the most dazzling performance yet at Picnic with their dramatic show ‘Human Seed’. A 24 strong troupe will create a mesmerising human pyramid that will unfold and become a geometrical flower, as pictured below, which will be raised to a death defying 40 foot over the estate, adding further to the marvel will be a 30 foot moving Transformer style puppet that will come alight at night transforming the Stradbally skyline.

Irish band ‘Wild Youth’ who will play Rankin’s Wood Stage on Sunday at 3.30 pm, performed their massive hit single ‘ Can’t Move On’ as a taster of things to come.

WATCH:

Electric Picnic preview lots to explore this year here’s Wild Youth on the main stage pic.twitter.com/MTeFtv5h5W — Leinster Leader (@leinsleadernews) August 28, 2018

And for all those foodies out there there are still tickets left for the Banquet. Michelin Star Chef Derry Clarke and Clodagh Mckenna, are behind The Banquet, described as the Finest Dining experience at Electric Picnic 2018.Tickets for this five course sumptuous dining experience, are priced at €120 and all funds raised go to Pieta House and Temple St Children’s hospital.