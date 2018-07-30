Kilcock Piano star fundraising for Prosperous Music Festival
Festival
Aidan Chan
Aidan Chan, Kilcock's piano star, is returning to perform an evening of classical music at the Drama Hall in Prosperous one Thursday, 2 August.
The concert which starts at 8pm is a fundraiser event for the Prosperous Music Festival.
Nineteen year old Aidan, who has just completed his first year at London's world renowned Royal College of Music with distinction, recently held a solo concert at the Jilin University of the Arts in China. He also gave performances at two concerts in Switzerland last week.
Tickets at €10 each are available from prosperousfestival@gmail.com or 085 7574639.
