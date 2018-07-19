WATCH: Kildare town's Teach Dara dawn walk raised over €10k

The final figure raised from Kildare town’s Teach Dara annual dawn walk has been counted at €10,011.60.

Manager Sarah Shakespeare extends a heart felt thank you on social media this week thanking everyone who took part and helped raised vital funds for Pieta House and for Teach Dara’s counselling services.

“I am hugely impressed with everyone’s support,” she said adding that there has been a huge uptake for counselling in the centre from ages 11 to 70.

The dawn walk took place last April and it was described at the time as a huge success.

