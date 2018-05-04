Huge turn out for Teach Dara Dawn Walk

There was a huge turn out for the second Teach Dara Community and Family Centre Dawn Walk in Kildare town, which was held on Saturday, April 28 last.

The Dawn Walk in aid of Pieta House took place at 4.15am from Kildare Village Outlet Centre.

This is the second year of the Darkness into Light walk in Kildare town and was once again organised by Teach Dara.

It raises funds for accessible immediate counseling for those affected by suicide and those facing challenges in life.

If you missed out on the walk and would still like to show your support or you missed out on one of the t-shirts Teach Dara are selling a limited numbers in the Centre from Monday for €5.

Every six t-shirts sold can pay for one hour of counselling at the family community centre.

According to organisers the group worked tirelessly and brought together a 'thoughtful relaxed well planned morning that everyone enjoyed'.

The refreshments were described as being perfect 'with the odd teenager wrestling the crowds for the bit of sausage.'