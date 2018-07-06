Naas seeks Purple Flag Award

County Kildare Chamber are getting geared up with their preparation to achieve the prestigious Purple Flag Award for Naas.

The working group has been formed recently and work is underway for the submission to achieve this prestigious award for the town of Naas. The application, which has brought together a multitude of stakeholders working within and for the town, has garnered the successful collaboration and commitment of all those involved.

The working group includes:

• Jennifer Forster – Head Co-Ordinator of the Purple Flag, and Membership and Events Manager at County Kildare Chamber

• Ian Lacey – Assistant Planner (Forward Planning) at Kildare County Council

• Bill Clear – Tidy Towns Naas

• Lorcan O’Rourke – One New Row

• Joanne Bradbury – Las Radas Tapas Bar

• Deborah Callaghan – The Osprey Hotel

• Celine Garvey – The Moet Theatre

• Luke Hanahoe – Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors and Vice President of County Kildare Chamber

• Declan McCarthy – Superintendent Naas Gardai Station

The awarding of the Purple Flag symbolises a location that offers a well-managed, diverse, entertaining and enjoyable evening and night out. The application which involves a Purple Flag Award self-assessment of Naas Town which will focus on reviewing the evening and night time offering of the town under the five themes of the award scheme which are wellbeing, Movement, Appeal, Place and Policy. The final Purple Flag Award assessment which will be undertaken by an external Purple Flag assessor in November, will be the concluding section of the overall application and in doing so will be key to the final award decision.

County Kildare Chamber have been through this process already with the awarding of the purple Flag in Maynooth in 2017. Less than 30 towns and cities in Ireland have received this award and the Chamber believe Naas is well positioned to be flying the flag early next year.

Jennifer Forster, Membership and Events Manager in commenting on the overall award and application process, stated:

“The award is likened to a “gold standard” and requires a comprehensive set of standards, management processes and good practice procedures to be in place with regard to our town management and offering. We have a great town in Naas and there is a huge amount of effort being focused on the continued energising of the town. This award will be a further string in the bow, and will be instrumental as a marketing and promotion tool as we expand the diversity of the offering available within Naas and in doing so, further expand the appeal of the town to tourists and residents alike”.