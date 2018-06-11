Kildare students showcase their creations at Coolest Projects 2018

An app to locate and review cricket pitches by 13-year old Kildare local Faya Baruwa was just one of the Kildare projects showcased at the seventh annual Coolest Projects International 2018, which took place recently in Dublin.

Organised by the CoderDojo Foundation, the event brought together over 1,000 young people from Ireland and around the world who had an idea and made it a reality using the skills they have learnt at their local CoderDojo, a volunteer-led community of free programming clubs for young people aged 7 to 17. There are over 230 CoderDojos across Ireland with seven Dojos in Kildare.

Rosa Langhammer, General Manager, CoderDojo Foundation encouraged both children and adults alike to either get involved in their local coding clubs or to establish their own. She said:

“The standard this year from Kildare participants was incredible. It’s inspiring to see the creativity, innovation, and commitment from young people as they work to make their ideas a reality. However, Coolest Projects or CoderDojo wouldn’t be possible without our 1,550 brilliant volunteers from across Ireland, giving over 39,000 volunteers to put the power of coding and technology into young people’s hands. By running a Dojo, volunteers are helping to provide more young people in their local community with the opportunity to learn to code and explore digital making.”

CoderDojo Foundation run an online course for volunteers to build their confidence in coding and to learn all they need to know about starting a Dojo. Those who set up a Dojo in Ireland can also apply for a ‘Starting a Dojo’ resource pack with hardware and recourses for running a Dojo.