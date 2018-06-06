St Paul's TY awards in Monasterevin

A night of celebration for the Transition Year students of St Paul’s Secondary School, took place recently on Tuesday 22 May.

A number of students received the Gaisce-President's Award Bronze and they were as follows: Ellen Mahon, Kerrie Dunne, Stacey Dunne, Katie Walsh, Clodagh Colgan, Marita Clinton, Ross O'Donoghue, Aleksandra Kieltyka, Oisin Hyland, Darcie Murray, Scott Higgins, Sarah Martin, Samantha Kelly, Adam Ryan, Jack Donnelly, Gary Morrissey

MC for the night Ms Aine Doyle welcomed all and outlined proceedings for the evening of celebration.

There was also a large attendance of family and friends who took part in a Spiritual Ceremony, which was organised by teachers Ms Nollaig Eoghan, Ms Eimear Dempsey and Ms Caroline Murray and presented by School Chaplain Fr Liam Merrigan and the TY Students.

School Principal Brian Bergin congratulated the students on a very successful year and made reference to the idea that having completed Transition Year and moving on to complete their Leaving Certificate, that they have entered a new stage of ‘transition’ in their lives towards becoming young adults. Like everything in life you ‘get out of it what you put in to it’ and he duly urged the students to take this in to consideration in their future endeavours, hopefully having learned the importance of meeting ‘deadlines’. Mr Bergin also thanked staff, parents and the community of Monasterevin and beyond for their support of our TY Programme which has developed into one of which the school is very proud.

Programmes Coordinator Paul Marron thanked parents for their support of their sons and daughters and for the school community throughout the year. Members of the teaching, administration and ancillary staff were thanked for their dedication and expertise in helping to deliver the programme and the students themselves for taking opportunities to display politeness, courtesy and kindness throughout the school year.

He thanked all staff members, school management and community groups and agencies and schools with whom the school engages for their continued support and help throughout the school year.

Other awards given out on the night include distinctions to: Katie Walsh, Sarah Duffy, Darcie Murray, Sarah Martin

Merit Honours: Aleksandra Kieltyka, Gary Morrissey, Ellen Mahon, Adam Ryan, Adam Gordon Gaffney, Liam Harrison, Jack Donnelly, Ross O’Donoghue, Sean Dunne, Marita Clinton, Kerrie Dunne, Samantha Kelly, Corey Farrell, Killian Keane,

Merit Pass: Dougie Anderson, Clodagh Colgan, Scott Higgins, Gloria Mushia, Stacey Dunne, Pauric Harrison, Oisin Hyland, Killian Maher Participation: Tori Maher, Sara Nolan, Mikey Delahunty, Roisin Shallow, Ben Fleming, Daniel Gilnagh, Shannon O’Neill, Shane Conlan Certificate: Evan Fallon, Conor O’Keeffe, Jamie Robinson, Robert Mulpeter, Courteney Thorpe, Cia Keogh