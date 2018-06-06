Athy's Terra Liquid Minerals wins Google award

Terra Liquid Minerals in Athy have been named the winner of Google’s Adopt A Startup Spring Programme.

Joining alumni such as Veri, FoodCloud, NewsWhip, CoderDojo and Jobbio, Terra Liquid Minerals were crowned winners following a dragon’s den style finale held in The Foundry at Google’s EMEA Headquarters in Dublin last night.

Google’s Adopt A Startup programme was set up to provide the Irish startup community with the insights and knowledge needed to help them grow their companies on a global scale. This year, over 100 startups applied for one of 30 spaces available on this year’s Spring programme.

Terra Liquid Minerals is an automated dispensing system for animal liquid supplements and medication. They work with farmers to improve herd health using agtech and automation to accurately feed minerals in water.

The seven other finalists who competed against each other on the night were CarTow.io, Dobiquity, Equine MediRecord, Huggnote, Kollect, Mummy Cooks and Openback.

Padraig Hennessy, CEO, Terra Liquid Minerals said “We’re delighted to be named winner of Google’s Adopt A Startup programme and feel it validates the hard work we’ve put into the programme over the past twelve weeks. We set a number of OKR’s (Objectives and Key Results) at the outset of the programme and we achieved them with significant results with the help from our team of Googlers.

He added, “Our business provides smart technology to farmers across the country to ensure their herds are receiving the correct minerals on a daily basis. At the moment, the majority of our sales leads are in Ireland which is why one of our objectives for the Adopt A Startup programme was to increase the number of targeted hits to our website from International users to help us scale globally. We found out that of the international hits we already had, there was a high bounce rate because of our .ie domain, to combat this we started to localise our website domain to different jurisdictions such as .co.uk which helped us increase the number of international visitors we had.”