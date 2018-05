Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a house was ransacked in the Curragh on May 25 between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

The homeowner came come to find the house at Eirfield Road had been ransacked however nothing appears to have been taken.

Raiders broke a lock on the door and gained entry.

If you have any iinformation contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.