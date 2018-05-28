Vandals smash windows in Hill of Allen Tower

A Kildare south TD is calling on Kildare County Council to consider ways of preventing anti-social behaviour and vandalism in local historical sites after vandals attacked the Hill of Allen.

Deputy Fiona O’Loughlin’s calls have come in the wake of a recent vandalism at the iconic Kildare Tower.

She has made contact with the office of public works and Kildare County Council in relation to the vandalism to repair the Tower's damaged windows.

“The Tower at the Hill of Allen is a wonderful amenity for tourism to Kildare and it is not utilised enough. More should be done to provide a car park that is maintained and to ensure that vandalism alike what just happened does not happen again," she said.

“I have often driven out to visit the Tower and have had to walk dangerously around sharp corners after parking at a safe location because the car park is blocked off. This is not encouraging people to visit the site or improving the cultural heritage of Kildare."