St Brigid’s Day scope for Kildare tourism growth says new chairperson

Kildare tourism has huge scope for visitor growth, including the potential to tap into St Brigid’s Day, according to the new Chairperson of Kildare Fáilte.

Punchestown Chairperson David Mongey chaired his first meeting of the county’s tourism board last week.

“I think we can do a lot to create awareness of St Brigid’s feast day on February 1, and turn it into a celebration of our county at home and for Kildare people living abroad,” he said.

“I believe the promotion of St Brigid is central to this and that it will create a greater awareness of all the good things Kildare has to offer.”

Mr Mongey, CEO of Naas-based Mongey Communications, said the development of an international Kildare Day were among his ideas to increase Kildare’s visitor numbers.

Mr Mongey added that he would be working to meet the targets of the of the Kildare Fáilte ‘2020 Vision’ strategy.

“Kildare tourism can build on its established, internationally popular attractions and use them to build visitor numbers to newer sites focused on our wonderful waterways and walking trails,” he said.

“There are great opportunities for private enterprise. The county’s collaborative approach of cross selling and clustering its attractions under the IntoKildare brand is bearing fruit.

Meanwhile The Taste of Kildare Festival will take place at the K Club on Sunday, August 19.

The festival will celebrate the county’s great restaurants, food producers and suppliers.