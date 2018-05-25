Athy’s Terra Liquid Minerals win National Enterprise Awards

An Athy company Terra Liquid Minerals which was set up by two brothers, Tom and Padraig Hennessy, six years has just scooped the title of Overall 2018 Winner of the National Enterprise Awards

As overall winners of the National Enterprise Awards, the title also comes with a significant prize - Terra Liquid Minerals have won €10,000 investment for their business.

The brothers developed an intelligent mineral dosing system and specialise in the accurate delivery of its custom-made formulation to livestock.

Having used the Irish market to test and develop their product, TLM are positioned for international growth and have been supported in their expansion by Local Enterprise Office Kildare.

LEO Kildare could not have been prouder to have been represented by Padriag, Tom and the Terra Liquid Minerals team,” said Jacqui Mc Nabb, Head of Enterprise, LEO Kildare.

“This is a hugely competitive award and very well deserved. The TLM team first engaged with LEO Kildare early in 2015. Since then they have under taken significant training programmes including Management Development and Lean. With LEO Kildare’s support they have grown their team to 10 and are preparing for expansion into the UK and Europe. LEO Kildare will be delighted to support TLM further in the progression to Enterprise Ireland and the development of their export strategy. A great success story from Athy."

Funding for the Local Enterprise Offices is provided by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland, and further details about the supports on offer to small businesses are available through www.localenterprise.ie.