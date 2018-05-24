Irish Water to replace ageing water mains in Suncroft, Brownstown

Iish Water is working in partnership with Kildare County Council has begun work this week to replace an ageing water mains prone to frequent bursts in Suncroft and Brownstown.

The works commenced on the 23 May to improve the security of the water supply for local residents.

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours prior notice of any planned water shut offs. Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

In a statement Irish Water said that they understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.

This work is part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which over the next four years will see €500 million invested to reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

This project involves the decommissioning and replacement of ageing cast iron water mains from the north side of Suncroft Village along the L3007 to Brownstown crossroads. These works will be carried out by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd on behalf of Irish Water and are expected to be completed by the end of August.

The works involve laying new water service connections from the public water network. Service connections are the pipes that connect a customer’s property to the public water mains in the street. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work. These service connections are being replaced with modern high density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic pipes to ensure a safer, more reliable supply of water to customers in the area.

Commenting on the works Georgina O’Reilly Regional Lead – Leakage Reduction Programme said “The replacement of these ageing water mains in Suncroft and Brownstown will improve the security of supply for local residents and businesses. Replacing the existing water mains with a new modern pipes will provide a long term solution to ensure a safe and secure water supply is delivered to customers.”

Residents and businesses in the area of the works have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on call save 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.