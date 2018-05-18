Fun dog show in aid of Kildare Animal Foundation

A fun dog show will take place at Maynooth Harbour on Sunday 27 May 2pm sharp in aid of Kildare Animal Foundation.

According to organisers there will be ‘rosettes galore and plenty of doggy treats’ on the day.

€2 per dog per class – Best Puppy, Best Oldie, Best dog and child team

All dogs welcome and all must be brought on a lead.

The Kildare Animal Foundation is based in Kildare town and is run on a voluntary basis. All support welcomed.