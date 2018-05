An Garda Síochána is now seeking 800 new gardaí as part of the Garda Trainee recruitment campaign.

The campaign, which is asking for people who want to make a difference in their community to join, closes at 3pm on Wednesday 6 June.

Interested applicants from Kildare can apply online today at: www.publicjobs.ie.

For more information, please go to www.garda.ie.