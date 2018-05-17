Tractor run in aid of St Brigid's Hospice in the Curragh

Tenth annual run

Paula Campbell

Paula Campbell

paula@leinsterleader.ie

Tractor run outside Monasterevin this July in aid of Cancer

The launch of the annual tractor run pic Pat Buckely

The tenth annual tractor run at Fisherstown outside Monasterevin will take place on Sunday, July 1 at 12pm.

All tractors are welcome on the day from vintage to modern for the fundraiser in aid of St Brigid's Hospice in the Curragh.

There will also be a BBQ and thrashing on the day at the Fisherman’s pub in Fisherstown.

All welcome.