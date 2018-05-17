Tractor run in aid of St Brigid's Hospice in the Curragh
Tenth annual run
The launch of the annual tractor run pic Pat Buckely
The tenth annual tractor run at Fisherstown outside Monasterevin will take place on Sunday, July 1 at 12pm.
All tractors are welcome on the day from vintage to modern for the fundraiser in aid of St Brigid's Hospice in the Curragh.
There will also be a BBQ and thrashing on the day at the Fisherman’s pub in Fisherstown.
All welcome.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on