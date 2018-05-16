Dust off your fairy wings for Kildare town's Sensational Kids

Kildare town’s Sensational Kids are once more asking you to dust off your fairy wings, elf hats and fancy dress costumes to help Sensational Kids raise funds on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 May at Rathwood in Carlow.

These funds will go towards expanding their Early Intervention Services for children with additional needs such as autism, dyspraxia, dyslexia, Down syndrome and many other developmental delays, by providing vital affordable and accessible early intervention and assessment services, such as occupational therapy and speech and language therapy .

The Enchanted Fairy and Elf Festival combines the magic of Sensational Kids and the quality of Rathwood’s facilities and talented staff.

There will be a Wooden Fairy House Craft Activity for every child to take home.

There will be the Train Ride Trail with lots of surprises and characters along the way

There is a Festival Area with lots of activities, a free hot chocolate voucher for the onsite restaurant with each ticket and free onsite car parking.

This is a ticketed only event and tickets must be purchased online in advance and time slots selected on booking

Dedicated Special Needs Ttmes are also available at 10:30 am each day with reduced numbers and quieter music in the festival area.

The childrens charity turns 10 this year.