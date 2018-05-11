1,400 attend the Kildare Summer Business Expo in Naas

The County Kildare Chamber Sumner Business Expo took place on Thursday in Sheehy Motors in Naas.

Over 100 businesses from across Kildare exhibited at the expo that is now in its 5th year.

Allan Shine, CE of the Chamber said, “It was a great success and this yearwe had our largest number of exhibitors. We had a footfall was 1,400 people on the day, it’s a perfect platform for businesses to showcase their offering both to businesses and the community at large in Kildare. We had 20 start-up businesses exhibit from Kildare LocalEnterprise Offices along with restaurants, hotels, business providers and community groups”.