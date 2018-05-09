Popular Lego exhibition back for Kildare County Show

The hugely popular Lego exhibition is back for this years Kildare County show which will be held in Athy Showgrounds on Father’s Day, June 17.

The lego exhibition will be run in conjunction with Brick.ie, located in the GAA centre.

This year includes a intricate models of Heuston Station, the Custom House and lots more - all made out of Lego.

According to Kildare County Show organisers there will be lots of fantastic LEGO models on display as well as the brick pit, offering something for 'the big kids and the small'.

It is described by organisers as a great family day out

Enjoy the hunt chase,craft beer tent, dog show, Live music, children's entertainment KIDZONE, Lego display, trade stands, bubble soccer, pets corner, vintage tractors and cars, cattle breeds display, world war display, crafts and lots lots more.

Admission €10 and accompanied children are free and parking is free.