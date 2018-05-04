Take a night walk with Kildare Bat Group

The Kildare Bat Group would like you to join them on a night Bat Walk on Saturday May 19 next at 9.20 pm in Co Laois.

Participants are asked to meet up at the entrance to Marian Hill Wood, on the bog road in Portarlington.

Organisers say they hope to hear and see bats and dispel some of the myths about Ireland's only flying Mammals.

All children must be accompanied by a parent.

Please wear sturdy walking shoes, wrap up well and bring a torch. They are asking participants not to bring their dogs along.

Please email kildarebatgroup@gmail.com or contact to book your spot, so organisers can see how many volunteers they need for the night.