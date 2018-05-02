Official opening of new Athy library tomorrow

The official opening of the new state-of-the-art library in Athy will take place tomorrow, Thursday, May 3 at 10 am.

The former Dominican Church turned library has been open since February, however due to the cold snap the official opening was post phoned until tomorrow.

It will be opened by Mayor of Kildare Martin Miley and Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring TD.

Meanwhile Kildare county council will also unveil the master plan for the Dominican site at the opening.

The plans, besides the new library, will also include a new housing opportunities, a park land and a water-based centre.They have been in the pipeline since the council bought the six acre site in 2015.

The housing element of the plan is to be prioritised in light of the current housing crisis.

KCC have also been looking at the installation of flood protection measures for the site and a possible park land on part of the six acres.