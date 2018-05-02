Chinese, Indian, Qatari and Emirati travel agents visit Kildare town

Eight travel agents from China, India, Qatar and the UAE went on action-packed visit around Kildare town last week, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

Their itinerary included shopping at Kildare Village and a guided tour of the Irish National Stud and Japanese Gardens, as well as lunch at The Japanese Gardens Restaurant

“We invited this group of travel agents to come and experience some of the many things to see and do in Kildare,” said David Boyce, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Asia, Middle East and UK Inbound.

“Familiarisation trips such as this are extremely important, as influential travel agents get to experience at first-hand our superb tourism offering; our aim is to enthuse the travel agents about the destination, so that when they return home they will be even better informed to advise their clients when planning and booking their holidays.

“In 2017, we welcomed approximately 276,000 visitors from Asia and the Middle East to Ireland, up almost 20% on 2016. We have an extensive programme of promotions under way again in 2018, which includes working with key travel agents and tour operators in China, India, and the Middle East.”