Intel donates €171,228 to organisations in Kildare

Intel marked the success of its 2017 "Matching Grant" initiative, donating a whopping €171,228 to organisations in Kildare.

The 140 organisations which were part of the Matching Grant initiative included charities like Jigsaw, Aoibheann's Pink Tie and Dogs for the Disabled, as well as a variety of sporting clubs ranging from GAA and soccer to cycling, as well as various other organisations such as animal sanctuaries, scouting groups and schools.

The Intel Involved "Matching Grant Program" encourages Intel employees to engage in outreach and volunteerism in their communities and supports employees in giving their time and talent to qualified non–profit organisations and schools, by matching every hour of volunteerism with $10 paid from the Intel Foundation to the organisation.

In 2017 Intel employees volunteered just over 95,500 hours of their time. This unique initiative empowers employees to make a difference not only with their time, but also to farther support these worthy organisations with a financial contribution.

This is the tenth year that Intel has implemented the current grant scheme and in that time more than €5 million has been donated to charities, schools, sports clubs, social initiatives and community schemes across Ireland.

Employees were recognised for these efforts at a special event held at the Intel campus in Leixlip which was attended by The Mayor of Kildare, Martin Miley in addition to representatives from each of the recipient organisations.

Eamonn Sinnott, General Manager of Intel in Ireland spoke proudly of the thousands of hours of volunteering completed by Intel employees in 2017 which resulted in the grants, saying:

"This is a special year for Intel, in July 2018 Intel will turn 50 years old. Volunteering is so integral to Intel's culture, that we are celebrating this fantastic milestone by challenging ourselves to surpass our 50,000 employee volunteers and more than 1 million hours of total volunteer work across the corporation. In 2017 our employees demonstrated an impressive commitment to a variety of organisations and have made a real difference to their communities. I am proud to be here today to share in their achievements and to acknowledge their contributions through the presentation of these grants and I look forward to rising to the 2018 challenge with all of you here today"