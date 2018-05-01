Magee Barracks meeting in Kildare town on Wednesday

A public meeting will take place in Kildare town on Wednesday evening at the Educate Together School at 8pm to discuss the development at Magee Barracks.

As agreed at last weeks meeting, David Mulcahy, consultant Planner, has prepared a draft submission on Magee Barracks.

He will attend a meeting in Educate Together School Hall this Wednesday, to go through prepared submission and reasons to support arguments made.

Organiser Cllr Suzanne Doyle said all who are interested in plans for this significant site are invited to attend.

“David’s fees are being covered by a crowd funding initiative," she said. "A number of people who attended last weeks meeting volunteered to do collections, if you have not been approached as yet but would like to contribute, Tom and Emily in the Heritage Centre are receipting contributions."

Teresa Harrington has also set up a go fund page https://www.gofundme.com/kildare-Magee-barracks-objections for those who would like to contribute on line.

"Should we collect sufficient funds we might investigate engaging legal opinion in pursuit of commitment for compensation on closure of Barracks,” she added.

This will be a follow up meeting from one that was held in Aras Bhride on Monday, April 24 at 8.30pm.

The key issues that arose included a break down of the proposed community facilities, a traffic management plan, boundaries and set backs, sustainable development, school places, doctor numbers and job creation.

“On foot of meeting it was agreed to crowd fund a professional submission, on behalf of those present, to Bord Pleanála," said Cllr Doyle.

Plans for phase one have been submitted to An Bord Pleanala. While these are mostly residential and include proposals 264 residential units, a neighbourhood centre including a childcare facility, three shops and a café and gallery unit and exhibition area and 1.9 ha of public open space, the development will also include plans for the local community.

The proposed usage of the public space includes three key open spaces located around the site.

All submissions have to be in by May 8 next.