Kildare South TD highlights delays in new school for Monasterevin 

Kildare South TD Fiona O’Loughlin, has pressed the Department of Education to push forward with the acquisition of land for the new extension of St Paul’s School, Monasterevin.

Deputy O’Loughlin says the Minister for Education must give this situation his attention and ensure the land acquisition is completed soon to give hope back to Kildare South and to Monasterevin.

“Monasterevin has not been served well in relation to the provision of this much needed school and has been waiting 16 years for one to be provided," she said.

"I am confident that we are nearing endgame with the design stage anticipated to be completed by the end of April, early May and a lease in sight at long last. The students, parents, teachers and community of Monasterevin are all working so hard to keep the campaign going and deserve sufficient facilities to educate the youths in the area.”

Last month Brian Bergin, Principal of St Paul’s attended the Oireachtas Committee on Education and Skills meeting where he spoke about the issues and challenges around the new build for St Paul's.

A public meeting will be held at the school on May 10 next at 8 pm organised by the school action group.