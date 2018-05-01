Free smears for Kildare woman on Cervicalcheck programme

The HSE has issued a statement in relation to Kildare women in the CervicalCheck programme.

The HSE has invited all women on the programme, whose GP feels she should have a further test in the wake of the recent CervicalCheck controversy, after a number of women were not told in time that they had abnormal cells.

The HSE has said that 17 women who were affected by the CervicalCheck controversy have died.

Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan, who is terminally ill brought the issue to light recently after she settled a case with a US lab last week when she was wrongly told she had no abnormality in a 2011 smear.

“For any woman who has had a CervicalCheck smear test and where her GP feels she should have a further test as part of her reassurance, the Minister has asked CervicalCheck to make the necessary arrangements, including payment provision. These arrangements will be confirmed next week,” the HSE statement said.

CervicalCheck is Ireland’s National Cervical Screening Programme. It provides free smear tests to women aged 25 to 60.

A smear test is described as a simple procedure that only takes minutes and is the most effective way to detect changes in the cells of the cervix.