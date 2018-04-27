Public meeting at St Paul's in Monasterevin

A public meeting will be held at St Paul's secondary school in Monasterevin on Thursday, May 10 at 8pm.

In advance of the meeting the Action Group have asked the invited members of the Oireachtas, TD's Charles Flanagan, Martin Heydon, Sean O'Fearghail, Fiona O'Loughlin, Sean Fleming and Brian Stanley to clarify that the sale of the land has been completed or at the very least will be completed before the end of May 2018.



The group has stated in a media statement that unless this is completed before State 2B is approved it will effectively come to another standstill.

"While the Department have estimated a 10 to 12 week time line, we see no reason why this cannot be reduced significantly if the project gets the necessary attention. In recent correspondence from the Department of Education it was indicated that while Stage 3 is expected to be complete by the end of 2018, they do not plan to go to Stage 4 until Quarter 3 of 2019. The committee, the school community and the community of Monasterevin are absolutely in agreement that this cannot be allowed to happen.”



According to the Action Group Kildare County Council must have the detailed plans in place for the traffic management and traffic lights by the time Stage 2(B) of the planning process is completed.



“We will not be able to move forward to tender unless this is in place.“

he committee is calling on all local representatives to use their positions within Kildare County Council to ensure that there is no delay to the build because of the situation with the traffic lights.