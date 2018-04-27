Ceann Comhairle on 12-day visit to China

The Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD, is currently on a 12 day visit to China to forge Chinese and Kildare relations.

On Friday, in Beijing, the Ceann Comhairle met with Mr Wang Yang, Chair of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and Mr Li Zhanshu, Chair of the 7-man Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Speaking to Mr Wang, the Ceann Comhairle spoke of Ireland's progress in recent years emerging from a period of deep recession to become the fastest growing economy in the European Union.

He noted the huge progress made in the Chinese economy in recent times and the opportunities for both countries in forging new partnerships in the areas of IT, bio-sciences, food, and tourism. Mr Wang noted that both countries strongly supported an international outlook to trade and investment, and emphasised the need to advance practical cooperation across areas of shared interest.

Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, TD, said: “In travelling to China, I had two specific objectives. Firstly, to build on existing political relations and secondly, to examine how Ireland and China can further develop their strategic partnerships. I have been hugely impressed by the significant transformation that has taken place in China and I believe that there are great opportunities for both countries in closer cooperation in the years ahead.’

The Ceann Comhairle led a cross-party delegation consisting of Senator Frank Feighan (Fine Gael, Government representative), Fiona O’Loughlin, TD (Fianna Fáil), Martin Ferris, TD (Sinn Féin), and Catherine Martin, TD (Green Party).