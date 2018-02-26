Meeting tonight in St Paul's School Monasterevin

A meeting will be held this evening in St Paul’s school in Monasterevinat 8pm with public representatives and the committee to discuss the delays in planning for the long awaited new secondary school.

Planning permission for the new school was granted last summer and according to local spokesperson, Susan Higgins, since then the process has been ‘moving very slowly’.

“We had a meeting last month at the school and about 37 parents turned up to talk about the progress on the new school,” said Susan.

“It is moving very slowly and it we are about two and a half months behind. We were supposed to go to tender before Christmas so we’re behind a few months- not to mention the 15 years we have been waiting for this school. We are in dire straits in the school with overcrowding. ”

The pupil population is increasing and the current school is at full capacity.

At the meeting they will be asking as many public representatives as possible to come on board and keep the foot on the pedal and the momentum going for the new school.