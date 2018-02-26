Beast from the East weather concerns for Kildare homeless

Peter McVerry Trust is putting in place a number of emergency measures to protect homeless people ahead of the extreme cold weather due this week and is working with Kildare County Council to put in place measures to assist those sleeping rough in Kildare.

“We have been working with Kildare County Council to identify how we can best respond to the needs of people in Kildare. We will be making additional exceptional accommodation placements to meet the need,” said Pat Doyle CEO of Peter McVerry

“We would encourage members of the public in Kildare to report locations of people sleeping rough to Kildare County Council on 045 980200 during office hours and to Peter McVerry Trust’s Freephone Number 1800 804 307 outside office hours.”

The charity said it was working with KCC to make extra resources available to ensure safe accommodation was made available to as many people as possible.

24/7 Access to All Residential Services

Pat Doyle outlined a number of measures that the charity was putting in place. “Since late last week, we have been working with KCC to coordinate our response to the extreme cold weather due this week. Peter McVerry Trust will be putting in place a series of exceptional measures this week in order to get as many people out of the extreme cold weather which represents a clear threat to life for people who sleep rough.”

“Peter McVerry Trust provides over 600 STA beds in Dublin and Kildare which normally operate on a 24/7 basis, the small number of beds which don’t open all day will now provide 24/7 access and will do so until at least Monday when the situation will be reviewed.”

Mr Doyle also said the Housing First Street Intake Team would be doubled this week and that extra transport support would be provided to bring people in from the streets.