Kildare Village celebrates Chinese new year

The Chinese Ambassador launched the start of the Chinese New Year celebrations at Kildare Village earlier today.

According to Maureen Bergin from Kildare Village they have two similar outlet centres in China and have been marking the Chinese New Year for the past eight years.

“We have two outlet centres in China and we have been working with the Chinese Embassy since we opened,” she said. “We try to bring a taste of the Chinese new year celebrations to the Village so this weekend we will have a Chinese dragon, you can get your Chinese horoscope read and you can make some Chinese sugar paintings”

This year is the Year of the Dog, which according to the Ambassador H.E Yue Xiaoyong suggests leadership, loyality and prosperity for the year ahead.

“This year of the dog also means hope,” the Ambassador said speaking to the Leader.

“It is a very good year and symbolises more prosperity. It is an ancient way to calculate years – China is a farming country and it is a good way of staying in tune with the weather for planting and harvest. It lets you know when to plant and when to harvest.Kildare is one of the places I like to visit since I came here last June. I like the Village and the National Stud.”

Meanwhile other experiences on at the Village this weekend include a traditional Chinese street food pop-up ‘Bite of China’, and Chinese arts and crafts for the kids. Chinese artist, Angela Wang will be on hand to showcase the basic foundations of Chinese arts and crafts. Face-painters from Dublin Body Paint will also be available transforming the little ones into their favourite animal from the Chinese Zodiac including the Tiger, Rooster, Monkey, Dragon and of course, the Dog.

On Saturday 24and Sunday 25, Shanghai based Huang Hongmei will offer guests of Kildare Village the rare opportunity to witness and sample the traditional Chinese art of sugar painting. Huang Hongmei will demonstrate this traditional practice by using hot, liquid sugar to create intricate two-dimensional figures.

On Sunday, 24 February, visitors can discover what the Year of the Dog has in store with Hong Kong-born Chinese Astrology expert, Ting-Foon Chik.

