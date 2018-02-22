Kildare town's lucky Louis interviewed for RTE show

The tales of 'lucky Louis' who has sold many lotto winning tickets have reached near and far after the man himself appeared in the RTE series 'We Won the Lotto' recently.

Louis Hennessy from Malones Newsagents in Kildare town was interviewed alongside his daughter Jan for the documentary as the selling agent to lotto winner Justine Macrai from the Macrai family chippers across the road.

“It was a great boost to be on the programme,” said Louis speaking to the Leader after it aired on February 12 last.

“We have a reputation for being a lucky shop. We have people come from all over to buy their tickets here because they think they might have a good chance of winning. We even sold one recently and it wasn't collected - €250,000 sold two years ago.”

Louis says the height of his own winnings amounts to €20,which he won last week in the Silver Circle Draw. However the shop, which has been a lottery agent since it started, is a different story.

“Over the years we've had lots of wins. I was in getting a hair cut after the show aired and there were people rubbing off me for luck. We are known as the lucky lotto shop.”

Justine Macari, who won on April's Fools Day 2012, now lives in Brazil where she competes as a western rider so she was unavailable to be interviewed for the show. The show decided to interview Louis in her place and he is the only newsagent interviewed for the series. He even popped in for a bag of chips to her family chippers Macari's, across the road, and it shows an old photograph of Justine behind the counter serving chips.

“We thought it was an April fools at first when we heard we had sold the ticket, then it turned out to be sold to the girl across the road,” said Louis' daughter Jan, speaking to camera about the news of the win breaking.

Justine even went back to work for a little bit that day before cashing in her chips for her new life in Brazil.