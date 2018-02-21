WATCH: New tourism video features the National Stud foaling season

Tourism Ireland’s latest video is about something very special which happens at the Irish National Stud every year from February until June.

During the annual foaling season life begins for many of the race horses of the future at the Irish National Stud.

More than 250 foals are born at the Irish National Stud between February and June each year.

Tourism Ireland’s latest video showcases these perky youngsters as they find their feet – highlighting to potential visitors yet another great reason to visit Kildare in the springtime.

WATCH: