Musical Trail for Athy's Picture This and Jack L

The Kildare Arts Officer has agreed to assist Athy Municipal District in the creation of a Musical Trail for the town.

Local cllr Mark Wall tabled a motion at this months area meeting which was held in Athy earlier today. He said the idea would be to highlight local musical talents such as 'Picture This' 'East 17' and 'Jack L' as well as the love of traditional Irish music and blue grass in the town.

“Athy is well know for it's music and it is time to celebrate it and to accommodate the fans," he said.

"Especially the Picture This fans who are playing a big concert in Dublin this summer."