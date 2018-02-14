Castledermot man back before Ath Court on child porn charges

A book of evidence was served on a Castledermot man who was before Athy District Court on Tuesday, Feburary 13 for alleged child pornographic possession.

Liam Stone with an address listed as 31 Coill Diarmada, Castledermot was back before the court for the alleged possession of 22 images of child pornography dating back to October 12, 2010.

A book of evidence was served and the defendant will appear before the next sitting of Naas Circuit Court on February 27, 2018.

The court heard as part of his application for legal aid that the defendant earns €650 a week, has two dependents and pays €240 in rent.

He first appeared before Athy District Court on July 11, 2017 last.

The court on that date heard that Mr Stone was allegedly in possession of one image which was described as being in category one, nine in category two and the rest in category three. Category one was described as an image of a child under the age of 17 witnessing or engaging in sexual activity.

He was remanded on station bail.