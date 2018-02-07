Seven new First Responders for Kildare town

Seven new volunteers have started training with Kildare town First Responders since they held an open night on January 29 at Kildare town Community school.

The night was well attended and the new volunteers already started training with the group last week. The responders work within a three to five mile radius around the town. There is no joining fee and full training is provided in CPR and how to use a defibrillator to save a life. They learn how to provide emergency medical care to a person before an ambulance arrives on the scene.

“It’s fantastic to see how so many people want to help within the community, thank you for joining and the best of luck” said a spokesperson.