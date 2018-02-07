Kildare town's Thoroughbred run set for June

The date is set for this year’s Kildare town’s Thoroughbred run as Father's Day, June 17, 2018.

According to organisers, Kildare Town Sports Partners, the run is growing in popularity every year.

“We are growing every year and the 2018 event will again include a marathon which see’s us host a four race card in 2018. That’s a marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k. As you have come to expect all four races will pass through the Irish National Stud with the marathon and half taking in many more Stud Farms in the area which are synonymous with Irish horse racing and our brand The Thoroughbred.”

Post race runners will have the opportunity to restore those spent calories with hot food prepared by Kildare towns top restaurants at A Taste of Kildare afterwards in the square.

“Be you a runner, walker or a spectator there really will be something there for everyone so make plans now and join the fun. We have commissioned a fabulous medal yet again for this year’s event and each of our winners will receive a special version of the medal along with prizes.”