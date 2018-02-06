Council plans for new urban park in Kildare town go on display

Kildare County Council is proposing to develop an open access urban park at Cherry Avenue, Dublin Road Park in Kildare Town.

The project involves the proposed development of a community urban park within the grounds of the old National Stud site adjacent to the Dublin Road. The council owned site is the original access to the stud and the former site of the historic "Princess Grace" gate named after her visit to the National Stud in June 1961.

The plans have gone on display at the council and Kildare library from today until Friday, March 9 and include a community gardens, a playground, teen facilities and a BMX pump park.

The design of the proposed development states that it takes into account best environmental engineering design to ensure least impact to the environment.

The Cherry Avenue Park extends to a total area of approximately 7.5 hectares on the outskirts of Kildare Town. The proposed site is located 700m to the east of Kildare town centre and is bounded by Curragh Road, French Furze Road and the M7 Motorway on three sides, with a green field site on the proposed western boundary of the park.

The works will be developed in phases and are to include the construction of approximately 2.1 km of bicycle and pedestrian paths, new pedestrian and vehicular entrances, a car park, toilets and changing facilities, community gardens, a playground, teen facilities and a BMX pump park along with significant landscaping and tree management works.

Submissions may be made in writing to Simon Wallace, Senior Executive Parks Superintendent, Kildare County Council, Devoy Park, Naas, before 4pm on Friday 23, March 2018 or by email to parks@kildarecoco.ie.

Submissions should be clearly headed “Cherry Avenue Park”.