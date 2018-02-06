Great turn out in Athy for Operation Transformation walk

There was a great turn out at St. Laurence's GAA in Athy last night despite the cold weather for the Operation Transformation walk.

Filmed by RTE for this year’s series there was great support from Athy GAA and St Laurences GAA for the Light up Larries evening walk.

Keep an eye out on the popular fitness show to catch a glimpse of yourself on TV.

