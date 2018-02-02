WATCH: Is this the biggest St Brigid's cross you have ever seen?

While Kildare can boast many ties with St Brigid, a new one can now be added in the shape, or more specifically, the size of her cross.

Local cross maker Martine Dunne made a special St Brigid’s cross for the annual St Brigid’s eve ritual held in Kildare town every year.

The cross was presented on Thursday, St Brigid’s Day, at Solas Bhride in Kildare town as part of the annual cross weaving workshop for Feile Bride week.

Martine, who has been making St Brigid’s crosses since she was eight, said she made it especially for the ritual which celebrates the life of St Brigid and the coming of spring at St Brigid’s well in Kildare town.

The cross, hand woven by Martine, might just be the biggest one ever made. Either way we think it is pretty impressive.