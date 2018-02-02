Meeting held in Kildare town over historic swimming pool fund

A meeting was held last night, February 1, in Kildare town to ‘change the narrative’ around the historic swimming pool fund for the town.

The meeting was organised by local activist Declan Crowe from the Kildare Town Community Council to seek answers after it was confirmed recently that 40 year old trust fund will no longer cover the cost of a swimming pool and should be used elsewhere for the good of the community.

Despite a low turnout a committee was formed on the night. They want to deliver on the promise of a swimming pool for the town.

“We want full and open meetings with the trustees,” he said.

“That money in the fund was collected for a swimming pool. The narrative over the last few years is that Kildare town won’t have a swimming pool. We want to change the narrative.”

According to Mr Crowe there is a discrepancy over the total amount in the fund.

“We don’t know how much is in the fund,” he said, adding that over the years it has been reported to be €100k, €120K and €140k.

“No body thinks €140k will build a swimming pool but that is not the point,” he said.

“There are two public pools in Kildare – we are badly served in that regard. We as beneficiaries of the fund have rights to the fund and we are going to assert those rights. We are calling on people to contact the charities regulator to say that they don’t want the fund dissipated or fluttered away.”

Meanwhile Kildare Community Council wrote to the charities regulator to request that an investigation be carried out and the regulator has confirmed that this will go ahead in the near future.

The current trustees for the Kildare town swimming pool fund are Pat Mahon and Charlie Bergin.

The solictor is Paul D'Arcy.

A recent statement from the trustees stated that they are actively engaging with the Charities Regulator with a view to progressing matters.

"The trustees will work with the Charities Regulator to answer any questions arising from the application with a view to it being successfully completed as soon as possible. This includes provision to the Charities Regulator of any information they require on any matter to do with charity and agreement with the regulator what to do with the funds available."