Feile Bride celebration night at Kildare town library

Kildare town library is hosting a celebration of Feile Bride 2018 and the coming of spring on Thursday, February 8 at 7.30pm.

The event will feature musical performances by Treasa Harkin and Ciarán Wynne, harpist and vocalist Mary Conroy as well as readings by the Wordsmith Writers Group and special guest author will be Ré Ó Laighléis.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Meanwhile, a willow wonder weaving making workshop will also take place on Thursday 8 in honour of St Brigid. The event will be held at 2pm.

It will be given by Beth Murphy and it is a free event.

Contact the library to book your spot.

The St Brigid's Cathedral festival sung Eucharist for St Brigid's day will be held on Sunday, February 4 at 3.30pm.

Everybody is welcome to attend.

The Book of Kildare exhibition, by Josephine Hardiman which opened in the Heritage centre on Sunday, will run for the whole month of February as part of Feile Bride.

This will be free to all visitors and open to all.